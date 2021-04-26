Last spring was unlike any we have seen in our lifetime.
In early March, the whole country basically shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That also meant the playing fields, the courts and diamonds were vacant.
Student/athletics missed out on the roar of the crowd and bringing glory to their school and communities.
But young people proved their resilience and came back stronger than ever in 2020-21.
They excelled at a high level athletically, in the classroom and in the community, and the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com are proud to shine a spotlight on those deserving student/athletes by presenting the third annual Best Preps Awards.
For the second year in a row, athletes weren’t able to be honored in person due to social distancing guidelines, so the event was held online.
Coaches from participating schools were asked to submit nominations based on the student/athlete’s contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Nominees were required to be varsity athletes, have a GPA of 3.0 or better and to have verifiable community service or volunteer credentials of 10 or more hours in the current year.
The winners from each sport — football (sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union), volleyball (sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union), baseball (sponsored by J&K Storage), softball, golf (sponsored by Jack O'Diamonds Lincoln), basketball (sponsored by Texas Bank & Trust), cross country, swimming, powerlifting, soccer, tennis, track and cheerleading — along with 10 specialty awards, were selected from those nominations.
Specialty awards this year included the Heart & Desire sponsored by UT Health East Texas and the Going the Extra Mile Award sponsored by Jack O'Diamonds Honda, along with awards for Sportsmanship, Outstanding Achievement in Academics sponsored by East Texas Professional Credit Union, Community Excellence sponsored by Vera Bank, Top Male and Female athlete sponsored by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year, sponsored by Peters Autosports.
Congratulations to our honored student/athletes and coaches. We are proud to recognize you, and thank you for providing a shining example to others in the community.
Also, a big thank you to our sponsors continuing to support these student/athletes.
--- Phil Hicks, Sports Editor, Tyler Morning Telegraph