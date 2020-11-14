TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Kevin Walker
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Dallas Skyline)
2019-20 record: 7-19
Top returning players: Matt Wade (10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Teon Erwin (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Will Mitchell … Nate Noland … Jaylon Spencer
Newcomers to watch: Deuteronomy Smith … Austin McCoo … Jamarion Robinson
Additional comments: “This is a great group that we have. We have five returners that have done a great job in helping get everyone on the same page and ready for this season. These guys come ready to work every day and we continue to get better. This is a fun group to coach and will be a team that you will want to see play.” — Walker
Did you know: Walker is 42-38 as a head coach. This will be his third year at Legacy, first as the head coach … Assistant coaches for the Red Raiders are Mike Smith, Justin Johnson, Brandon Rougely and Tim Johnson … Justin Johnson was a standout at John Tyler and Tyler Junior College before playing at Iowa. He was recently an assistant coach at TJC … Erwin was the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year when he was at Chapel Hill in 2017-18.
TYLER HIGH
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Cedeno Clark
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Whitehouse, Jacksonville)
2019-20 record: 7-17
Top returning players: Malik Ray, Ashad Walker, Christopher Clark, Jerome Jones
Newcomers to watch: Kyron Key, Shakavon Brooks
Additional comments: “This will be the smallest team I’ve coached in my tenure at Tyler High, we will definitely have to be a scrappy team that does all the little things right to be successful this year.” — Clark
Did you know: Tyler High will play its home games in the junior varsity gym. The capacity will be 50%, and tickets can only be purchased online.
WHITEHOUSE
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Brent Kelley
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Tyler, Jacksonville)
2019-20 record: 12-19
Top returning players: Decarlton Wilson … Jalen Henry … Erick Hendrick
Did you know: Kelley is 233-129 as a head coach.
JACKSONVILLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Mark Alexander
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Tyler, Whitehouse)
2019-20 record: 8-18
Top returning players: Vito High … Devin McCuin
BISHOP GORMAN
Mascot: Crusaders
Coach: Kevin Murray
District: 2-4A TAPPS (All Saints, Arlington Grace Prep, Arlington Pantego Christian, Dallas Shelton, Dallas The Covenant School)
2019-20 record: 10-15
Top returning players: Chris Green
ALL SAINTS
Mascot: Trojans
Coach: Brian Jones
District: 2-4A TAPPS (Bishop Gorman, Arlington Grace Prep, Arlington Pantego Christian, Dallas Shelton, Dallas The Covenant School)
2019-20 record: 10-16
Top returning players: Nick Davis
GRACE COMMUNITY
Mascot: Cougars
Coach: David Robinson
District: 2-5A TAPPS (Brook Hill, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Garland Brighter Horizons, Dallas Cristo Rey, Dallas Bishop Dunne)
2019-20 record: 10-14
Top returning players: Nathan Luce
BROOK HILL
Mascot: Guard
Coach: Jacob Agnew
District: 2-5A TAPPS (Grace Community, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Garland Brighter Horizons, Dallas Cristo Rey, Dallas Bishop Dunne)
2019-20 record: 17-9
Top returning players: Joseph Johnson … TyJuan Cannon … TyShuan Cannon … Grayson Murry
ATHENS
Mascot: Hornets
Coach: Cliff Thompson
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 9-23
Top returning players: Derek Killingsworth
BROWNSBORO
Mascot: Bears
Coach: Brent Smith
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 17-15
Top returning players: Malik English … Aidan Hardin
Did you know: Smith is 202-142 as a head coach
CANTON
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Justin Burk
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 24-13
Top returning players: Ja’Braylon Pickens (12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds) … Braden Hawkins … Nick Fenner
VAN
Mascot: Vandals
Coach: Kevin Brewer
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Brownsboro, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 21-11
Top returning players: Javonta Thomas … Luca Kozhev … Aiden Carter
BULLARD
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Heath Fults
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Lindale, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 7-23
Top returning players: Riley Wood … Derek Garces … Carter Brooks … Peyton Ellis … Cameron Baldwin … Drake Kress … Hayden Medley … Riley Long
Newcomers to watch: Owen Thompson … Jordan Christopher … Cooper Callaway … Austin Hibbler … Cameron Dickenson … Trevor Adkins … Zack Tannery
Additional comments: “Basketball has returned to Bullard, Texas. We were a very young team last year and return the majority of the team with adding athletic players. We learned to compete last year and came close in many games. We have been hitting the weight room and court hard in offseason. We have had a record turnout for tryouts with over 55 players for grades 9-12. We want to play through people and welcome contact. We will have an army getting off the bus.” — Fults
Did you know: Assistant coaches for Bullard are Jake Goode, Don Gibson and Chad Ali.
CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Akimba Johnson
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Lindale, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 25-9
Top returning players: Tyson Berry (11.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 steals … Jarell Hunter (10.6 points, 4.0 steals) … Jared Jones (14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Ahstin Watkins … Deuce McGregor … Keviyan Huddleston
Additional comments: “Protect the CULTURE. Play hard for 32 minutes and live with the results. These DOGS will be young but they will BATTLE.” — Johnson
Did you know: Johnson is the first Chapel Hill alumnus to reach the regional tournament with the Bulldogs as a player and as a head coach … Last season, the Bulldogs reached the regional tournament for the fourth time in program history — Johnson being a part of three of those … Assistant coaches for the Bulldogs are Andrew Rasmussen, Brian Crawford, Anthony Timms and Noble Kelley.
CUMBERLAND ACADEMY
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Robert Sampson
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Lindale, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record: 11-14
Top returning players: Ethan Montgomery, Chris Hill
Did you know: Cumberland Academy advanced to the playoffs last season for the first time in program history.
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jeff Coleman
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 16-16
Top returning players: Jake Thompson … Thomas Hattaway … C.J. Ingram
Newcomers to watch: Bryson Parker … Isaac Hoberecht … Brian Brown
You can count on: “We have three returning starters, and should be a little more deep coming off the bench.” — Coleman
Needs work: “We need to become a better defensive team if we are to become a better team overall.” — Coleman
Did you know: Coleman has a 108-71 record at Kilgore
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Josh Francis
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 18-12
Top returning players: Bryson Collins … Devin Phillips … Tobaius Jackson
Newcomers to watch: Lee James
You can count on: “Our guys will play hard and play fast.” — Francis
Needs work: “Taking charges and shooting free throws.” — Francis
Did you know: Henderson went 11-1 in district play last season and won its first outright district title in more than 30 years
LINDALE
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Chris Grotemat
District: 16-4A (Henderson, Spring Hill, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 17-16
Top returning players: Colton Taylor (13 points, 4 assists) … Jaymond Jackson (8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Walter Smith … Colby Wood
You can count on: “Young team with strong offensive fundamentals and perimeter shooting.” — Grotemat
Needs work: “Young team must learn to defend at a high level. Preseason injuries are also a concern.” — Grotemat
Did you know: Grotemat is 221-164 as a head coach, including a 53-44 mark at Lindale … Assistant coach Spencer Terry was named the TABC Assistant Coach of the Year last season … Wood played at Brownsboro last season.
RUSK
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jayme Bradley
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine)
Top returning players: Elijah Ward … Oliver Sturns … Trevion Attaway … Marco Torres … Terrick Foreman
Newcomers to watch: Chris McDuff … Owen McCown … Aiden McCown
You can count on: “My team will play extremely hard and with a lot of senior leadership that will be needed throughout the season.” — Bradley
Needs work: “We need to focus on us and to have each other’s backs no matter what.” — Bradley
Did you know: Owen McCown and Aiden McCown are the sons of NFL quarterback Josh McCown
PALESTINE
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: J.J. Johnson
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Center, Rusk)
2019-20 record: 24-13
Top returning players: Dreyon Barrett (17 points, 11 rebounds) … TaShun Wilson (4 points, 3.2 assists) … Elvin Calhoun (8 points, 5 rebounds) … D’Mauris Sessions … Ben Wages
Newcomers to watch: Carlton Wiggins … Kendrick Barrett … Dmyzjean Martin … Jerrod Walker
You can count on: “We will play hard and defend.” — Johnson
Needs work: “Shooting, because many play football and will take some time to get going. But we will be pretty good this year.” — Johnson
EDGEWOOD
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jeff Mason
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Rains, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland)
2019-20 record: 22-12
Top returning players: Riley Pierce … Lucas Guyton … Travis McPherson … Colby Lasater … Jaden Elie … Heath Parker … Hudson Tyner
Did you know: Mason is in his second year at Edgewood and has 150 wins as a head coach … Assistant coaches are Mike Cassell and James Warren.
HARMONY
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jed Whitaker
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Quitman, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record:10-20
Top returning players: Logan Baker (12.5 points) … Jax Wilburn (6 points) … Carson Helpenstill … Evan Patterson … Dallin Seahorn
Newcomers to watch: Boston Seahorn … Chris Arrellano … Braxton Baker
You can count on: “Playing hard and hustle.” — Whitaker
Needs work: “We don’t have a lot of size, so rebounding will be the key.” — Whitaker
Did you know: Whitaker was girls coach at Harmony for 13 years. He has also been football coach and athletic director and superintendent at Harmony before retiring and then getting back into coaching for the last five seasons
MINEOLA
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Coach: Ryan Steadman
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Quitman, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record: 24-7
Top returning players: Jonah Fischer … T.J. Moreland … Dawson Pendergrass
Newcomers to watch: Hunter Vandover … Conner Gipson … Stephen Oqueri
You can count on: “Experience and leadership.” — Steadman
Needs work: “Working on playing together.” — Steadman
Did you know: The team’s assistant coach is 2019 Mineola graduate Jaylon Harper
WINONA
Mascot: WILDCATS
Coach: James Mosley
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Quitman)
2019-20 record: 11-12
Top returning players: Cameron Small … Jordan Benson … Kendrick Peavy … Arimon Ford
Did you know: Small was the district Defensive MVP last season.
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Colby Carr
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Daingerfield, Ore City, Gladewater, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
2019-20 record: 17-14
Top returning players: David Robinson (7.8 points, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals) … Breydan Pobuda (7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds)
You can count on: “Solid defense, great effort, unselfish play.” — Carr
Needs work: “Scoring the ball, mastering the details and communication.” — Carr
Did you know: Pobuda was averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds per game before suffering an ankle injury in the third district game and missing the next nine games … The Cardinals were 9-5 in district play last season … Chaston Pruitt and Jason Heffner are assistant coaches for the Cardinals.
ARP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Joe Crawford
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, Waskom, Troup, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Harleton)
2019-20 record: 21-6
Top returning players: Jonathon Blackwell (12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals) … Zachariah Mauldin (3.7 points, 5.7 assists) … Colton Birdsong (9.0 points) … Daniel Clary (9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) … Kadaylon Williams (5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals)
TROUP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Darin Harley
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, Waskom, Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Harleton)
2019-20 record: 29-10
Top returning players: Bracey Cover … Matthew Castillo … Clayton Vickers
Did you know: Harley is 327-244 as a head coach
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Chad Hlavaty
District: 16-3A (Arp, Troup, Jefferson, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 19-13
Top returning players: Jimmie Harper (5 points, 6 rebounds) … Jaxon Farqhuar (5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block) … Jamal Ford (2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Andon Mata … Carson Martin
You can count on: “We will be athletic and play hard. We will also be in the second year of the system, and the kids will be more comfortable.” — Hlavaty
Needs work: “Offense. We are lostover 60% of our points from last season due to graduation. We will be sophomore heavy with those guys expected to contribute even more to the scoring output this season.” Hlavaty
Did you know: West Rusk faced – and defeated – a team from Australia last season
MALAKOFF
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Don Enis
District: 18-3A (Scurry-Rosser, Eustace, Palmer, Blooming Grove, Rice, Mildred, Kemp)
2019-20 record: 28-6
Top returning players: Klayton Copeland … Haydin Thomas
ELKHART
Mascot: Elks
Coach: Danny Dubois
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Teague, Westwood)
2019-20 record: 19-15
Top returning players: Cale Starr … Josh Davis … R.J. Moore
Newcomers to watch: Wyett Thomas
You can count on: “We will be able to shoot the ball pretty well this year.” — Dubois
Needs work: “We need to find some depth.” — Dubois
Did you know: Dubois is in his first year at Elkhart … The Elks will play six teams ranked in the preseason top 25
MARTIN’S MILL
Mascot: Mustangs
Coach: Doug Boxell
District: 19-2A (LaPoynor, Cayuga, Frankton, Kerens, Cross Roads)
2019-20 record: 39-0
Top returning players: Carter Jones (13.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds … Dylan Morrow (14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists) … Logan Morrow (15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds) … Jose Valenzuela … Colton Powers … Tanner Waynick
Newcomers to watch: Christian Moss … Arnold Gutierez … Jose Perez
Did you know: Boxell has a record of 839-259 at the high school level and 30-69 in college … The assistant coach is Josh Jones … Martin’s Mill made it to the state tournament with an undefeated record and were crowned state champions after the state tournament was stopped due to COVID-19.
LAPOYNOR
Mascot: Flyers
Coach: Dean Nuckolls
District: 19-2A (Martin’s Mill, Cayuga, Frankton, Kerens, Cross Roads)
2019-20 record: 34-3
Top returning players: Kamron Eldridge (11.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists) … Garrett Nuckolls (13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds) … Kase Johnston (7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists) … DiJuan Whitehead
Did you know: Nuckolls is 358-107 in his career as a head coach … The Flyers won their state semifinal game last year before the state tournament was stopped due to COVID-19.
GRAPELAND
Mascot: Sandies
Coach: Blake Doughty
District: 20-2A (Centerville, Lovelady, Slocum, Groveton, Jewett Leon, Latexo)
2019-20 record: 36-2
Top returning players: BJ Lamb (15.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals) … Keizion Ashford (14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 4.2 steals) … Cadarian Wiley (13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.1 blocks) … Riley Murchison (8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) … Michael Dancer … Lekerian Smith
Newcomers to watch: Omarian Wiley … Johnny Lamb … Cole Goolsby
Did you know: Doughty is in his second year with the Sandies and is 91-41 overall as a head coach. Assistant coaches are Tyler Terry and Kevin Anderson … Lamb was the district MVP, All-State and All-Region last season. Ashford is a two-time district Defensive Player of the Year and was also All-State and All-Region … The Sandies lost in the regional finals last season.
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Kerry Strong
District: 21-2A (Hawkins, Union Grove, Beckville, Carlisle, Overton)
2019-20 record: 25-7
Top returning players: The Wildcats graduated eight seniors
Newcomers to watch: Sean Gregory
You can count on: “As a young team, I feel very confident we will continue to improve as the season progresses.” — Strong
Needs work: “With all of last year’s varsity players graduating, we will need some younger guys to step up and take a leadership role.” — Strong
Did you know: Strong has a 231-125 overall coaching record, and needs just two wins (198-98) to record his 200th victory at Big Sandy
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Cody Wilson
District: 21-2A (Big Sandy, Beckville, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)
2019-20 record: 24-8
Top returning players: Cooper Vestal … Kole Burns … Matthew Bower
You can count on: “We are senior heavy. We have a few guys that have played varsity basketball since they were freshmen, so the leadership is there and they bring it every day.” — Wilson
Needs work: “We have to have a few guys step up and handle the ball better, and the shot selection needs to be a little better.” — Wilson
Did you know: Coach Wilson played basketball at Martin’s Mill
CARLISLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Jerod Roland
District: 21-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Beckville, Hawkins, Overton)
2019-20 record: 10-14
Players to watch: Matthew Rigdon (26 ppg. At Richland Springs) … Griffin Rigdon (25.5 ppg at Richland Springs) … Brett Roland (8 points) … Carlos DeLeon
You can count on: “Most of our success depends on making it through football fully healthy. If we can do that, we will have a really good chance to complete for a playoff spot. With the hiring of coach Rigdon, we have added some desperately needed scoring with his sons, Matthew and Griffin, who were both 1A all-state performers last year. Pairing them with returning starters Brett Roland and Carlos DeLeon makes the Indians primed to make a run at a district title.” – Roland
LANEVILLE
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Tracy Kincade
District: 27-A (Neches, Wells, Kennard, Oakwood, Groveton Centerville, Apple Springs)
2019-20 record: 27-7
Top returning players: Deandre Thomas … Eddie Session … Jeroderick Arnett … Jamarcus Blanton … Eros Montelongo … Jamil Rogers
Newcomers to watch: Dee Lewis … Victor Hernandez … Adolfo Martinez
Additional comments: “This team will compete at a very high level. They will get after you for 94 feet and play up-tempo on the offensive end. The 6-7 Session will dominate games along with Thomas. These two are really special and can play at the next level.” — Kincade
Did you know: Laneville has been to 10 state tournaments, winning three … Kincade should surpass the 300-win mark this season … Laneville has just 50 kids in its high school. All of the boys, except four, play basketball.
TYLER HEAT
Coach: Jason Carlile
District: National Christian Homeschool Championship
2019-20 record: 19-18
Top returning players: Josh Deever …Zach Stoner … Jake Carlile (13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals) … Brayden Cox (13.9 points, 2.4 assists) … Luke Emerson (9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Jade Muse … Cayden Tomlin … Jackson Tomlin
Additional comments: “Our returning players have been together for a while and are now becoming upperclassmen, in addition to some strong newcomers, so we are very excited about this season. We appreciate all of the local public and private schools that we have increasingly added to our schedule over the past few years. We have a strong, competitive schedule ahead of us and look forward to the opportunity of competing against some very respected and traditionally strong programs all around East Texas.” — Carlile
Did you know: Assistant coaches are Ryan Tomlin and Chad Morgan … All of Tyler HEAT’s players are homeschooled and follow guidelines set by the NCHC (National Christian Homeschool Championship) organization that has been in existence since 1991. They attend district, regional and national tournaments, which include teams (10U-18U boys and girls) from all over the United States. There are more than 200 teams that attend the regional tournament and more than 350 that attend nationals each year … Other Tyler HEAT sports include girls basketball, football, volleyball, track and field, cross country and baseball.
— Brandon Ogden