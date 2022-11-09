A shooter killed one person and wounded another before turning the gun on themself Tuesday afternoon in the Dallas County medical examiner’s office in the Stemmons Corridor, county officials confirmed.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said two employees at the medical examiner’s office were struck by the shooter, who then killed themself, at the office at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, near Wycliff Avenue.
One of the employees was killed, and the condition of the other was not immediately known.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the report of the shooting came in about 4:45 p.m., and multiple agencies responded.
“We do believe there is an employee here that is involved in this — we do believe that one of the subjects that is deceased was indeed an employee,” Sheriff Marian Brown said, adding that authorities found one male and one female victim.
Jenkins said officials were not immediately releasing the names of those involved, pending notification of their next of kin.
The medical examiner’s office is being monitored by the sheriff’s department and county marshals, Brown said.
“We are able to articulate that we are not looking for any suspects at this time,” the sheriff said. “There is no need for the community to be alarmed.”
The sheriff’s department is investigating the shooting. Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, the Dallas County medical examiner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said as far as he knew, everyone was safe inside the Health and Human Services building, which is adjacent to the medical examiner’s office.
Teresa Santoyo, who works on the third floor of the Health and Human Services building, said she was one of about 50 people still there when authorities evacuated the facility about 5 p.m.
She was the last person on her floor, and she had just left her office and walked into the elevator. She said she knew something wasn’t right when she was met by four armed officers.
“I’m trying to calm my nerves; it was rather traumatizing,” Santoyo said.
She and about 50 other employees were led to the front of the building by authorities, where they were not allowed to leave the premises for about an hour, Santoyo said.
“As soon as I walked out that front door is when I saw all the chaos,” she said, adding that there were numerous law enforcement vehicles and upset people. “I had a little panic attack for a minute.”
Two news helicopters hovered above the scene as people waited for their loved ones across the street. Santoyo’s daughter, Kristian Santoyo, said she was on her way to pick up her mother when her mother called to tell her people were not allowed to leave the building unless they were questioned.
Employees appeared to be leaving the building about 6 p.m. About a dozen vehicles drove away after a law enforcement officer moved a traffic cone out of the way.
The shooting comes about two weeks after a gunman opened fire inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center, killing a nurse and a social worker. The suspected shooter, Nestor Hernandez, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.
