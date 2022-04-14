The Whitehouse Wildcats won the team title and Tyler High captured two relay golds to highlight the District 16-5A Track & Field Championships that concluded Wednesday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
Whitehouse claimed the boys title with 114 points, followed by Tyler with 115 points. Other totals were Huntsville (112), Lufkin (101), Nacogdoches (87) and Jacksonville (57).
Also, Lufkin's Kristopher Murphy captured all three golds in the distance runs — 3200-meters (10 minutes, 11.75 seconds), 800-meters (1:57.55) and 1600-meters (4:34.04).
Whitehouse took the top spot in part to the gold-medal winning 4x400 relay of Dominic Rayford, Sam Roberts, Max Clemons and Maddux Gray. The Wildcats ran to a clocking of 3:26.24 seconds, finishing ahead of the Tyler time of 3:26.85. Lions on the relay were Nicholas Collins, Markell Johnson, Ashad Walker and Keyston Wilson.
Others taking gold for the Wildcats were Sedgwrick Pitts (200-meter dash, 21.62 seconds), Jaylon Horton (discus, 142 feet, 6.25 inches) and Jermod McCoy (triple jump, 43-8).
Tyler won both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
The Lions ran to a time of 42.03 seconds to win gold in the 4x100. Members were Kameron Key, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum and Walker.
Whitehouse was second in the race (42.89). Wildcats running were McCoy, Gray, Rayford and Pitts.
In the 4x200, Tyler ran to a clocking of 1:28.47 seconds. Relay members were William Dail, Key, Wade and Walker.
Two Lions were in the top three in the 100-meter dash — Tatum ran to the gold with Key taking the bronze.
It was photo finish with Tatum taking first in 10.68 with Whitehouse's Pitts placing second at 10.69. Key claimed third at 10.81.
Also mining gold for the Lions was Markell Johnson in the 400-meter dash (49.17),
Johnson claimed the silver in the 200-meter dash (21.82) with Wade fourth (22.12) and Dail fifth (22.49).
The Lions' Emmanuel Neal was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.05).
In the field events, Walker, the Lions' standout basketball player who also plays wide receiver on the football team, won the high jump (6-2).
Wildcats taking silver medals included: Clemons (800-meter run, 1:57.62); Gabe Stroud (300-meter hurdles, 42.02), McCoy (long jump, 20-8); and Tate Smith (pole vault, 12-0).
Whitehouse's bronze medalists included: Josh Green (110-meter hurdles, 16.22); Clemons (400-meters, 50.97); and Jaden Starks (300-meter hurdles, 42.32).
Jacksonville struck gold in the shot put as Aiden Gay took the top spot at 52-3.5.
The Indians' Marco Hernandez was second in the 3200-meter run (10:22.13).
Jacksonville's Keymontreun Woods placed third in the high jump (5-7) and the relay was third in the 4x100 (43.06).
Nacogdoches' Zy Thomas won the 110-meter hurdles (16.02) and 300-meter hurdles (41.65) and teammate Lajarian Leadon was tops in the long jump (20-10.5).
The top four qualifiers in each event advance to the District 15-16 5A Area Meet, which is scheduled for April 20 at Whitehouse High School.
The top four qualifiers at the area meet advance to the Class 5A Region II Meet, which is scheduled for April 29-30 at Maverick Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington. The top two qualifiers from regionals advance to the UIL Class 5A State Track Meet, which is scheduled for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.