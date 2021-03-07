DISTRICT 16-5A BOYS SOCCER

Whitehouse 7-2

Lufkin 7-2

Nacogdoches 3-3-3

Tyler 2-3-3

Jacksonville 1-5-3

Huntsville 0-5-3

Whitehouse has won both meetings with Lufkin, they own the tie breaker for first if they both finish in a tie.

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags