DISTRICT 16-5A BOYS SOCCER
Whitehouse 7-2
Lufkin 7-2
Nacogdoches 3-3-3
Tyler 2-3-3
Jacksonville 1-5-3
Huntsville 0-5-3
Whitehouse has won both meetings with Lufkin, they own the tie breaker for first if they both finish in a tie.
