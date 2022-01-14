In the JV game, Tyler won 67-36.
The Lions are on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Lufkin. The Indians are home on Tuesday, hosting Nacogdoches.
Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 7:28 pm
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.