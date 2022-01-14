In the JV game, Tyler won 67-36.

The Lions are on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Lufkin. The Indians are home on Tuesday, hosting Nacogdoches.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.