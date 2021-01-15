After dropping district openers on Tuesday, both Lufkin and Tyler wanted to get into the win column on Friday.
It was Lufkin that registered the District 16-5A basketball victory, a 78-70 decision, holding off a Lions' attempted rally at THS JV Gymnasium.
The Panthers go to 11-6 overall and 1-1 in District 16-5A. They lost to Whitehouse, 33-31, on Tuesday in Lufkin.
The Lions fall to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in league play. Tyler lost to Jacksonville 68-62 on Tuesday in Jacksonville.
TK Scott, Lufkin's senior center, paced the Panthers with a double-double — 16 points and 13 rebounds. Three other members of the Pack were in double figures scoring — junior Christian Mumphrey (17 points, 5 rebounds), senior Cameron Martin (14 points, 4 rebounds) and junior Elijah Johnson (10 points, 2 rebounds).
Sophomore guard Ashad Walker led the Lions with 27 points. He connected on five 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 at free throw line. He also had four rebounds and a block.
Jerome Jones and Kyron Key were also in double figures for Tyler with 11 points apiece. Key added four boards with Jones grabbing one rebound.
Others contributing for the Lions were Montrell Wade (7 points, 3 rebounds), Malik Ray (6 points, 2 rebounds), Shakavon Brooks (3 points, 1 rebound), Christopher Clark (2 points), Jamarcus Battee (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Xavier Tatum (1 point, 2 rebounds).
Others contributing for Lufkin were Elijah Moody (9 points, 7 rebounds), AJ Montgomery (4 points), Hunter Jones (3 points, 3 rebounds), Isaiah Bennett (3 points), O'Ryan Hart (2 points, 7 rebounds) and Pierce Parks (1 rebound).
Lufkin led by as much as 14 points before the Lions began to chip away. Walker scoring four free throws while Wade added a bucket and a free throw to bring Tyler within 72-67 with 2:34 on the clock. Later the Lions got within 76-70 on a Walker 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds on the clock.
Martin and Mumphrey each hit charity tosses to stave off Tyler.
Lufkin had 21 turnovers to the Lions' 15, but the Panthers out rebounded Tyler, 41-21. Also, Lufkin was 17 of 27 at the free throw line and the Lions were 13 of 22.
Tyler won the JV contest, 77-54, while Lufkin won the freshmen game, 48-47.
Lufkin is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lions are slated to visit Whitehouse. Tipoff is set for 6:45 p.m.