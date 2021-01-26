JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville forced Whitehouse to play from behind for all but 2:29 of Tuesday’s District 16-5A game in Jacksonville, as the Indians went on to win, 49-40.
Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches entered play Tuesday in a four-way tie for second place in the league standings; therefore the Indians (3-2 in 16-5A) were able to pick up a game on the Wildcats (2-3), as the first round of conference encounters came to a close. Nacogdoches beat Tyler, 58-42, and Huntsville downed Lufkin, 74-61.
The standings after the first round: Huntsville (5-0); Nacogdoches (3-2), Jacksonville (3-2), Whitehouse (2-3), Lufkin (2-3) and Tyler (0-5).
Although the scrappy Wildcats fell behind by double digits at four different intervals of the contest, they always managed to get back into the game.
Defense was key on Tuesday, with a Wildcat defensive meltdown in the third quarter enabling Jacksonville to take a 43-30 lead into the fourth stanza.
The Indians took advantage of some less-than-stellar defensive play by the Wildcats to drain three uncontested treys and an uncontested 2-pointer in the period.
Two of the triples were by Vito High, who finished with 12 points for the Indians — Devin McCuin also scored a dozen points for the Tribe.
The Indians outscored the Wildcats 15-9 in the segment.
Whitehouse opened the final frame on a 7-0 run to shave the Indian lead to 43-36 with 4:45 left in the game.
The Wildcats pulled to within seven points again with 2:04 remaining after Hayden Grigsby drained a deuce, making the score 47-40 in favor of Jacksonville, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get to winning.
The Indian defense stepped up and got the needed stops late and held Whitehouse scoreless over the final 2:04.
Also scoring in double digits for the Wildcats was Erick Hendrick with 12 points, who also made his presence known on the inside all night.
Jacksonville led 18-10 after one quarter of play and 28-21 at the break.
District play continues on Friday for both teams. At 6:45 p.m., Whitehouse will entertain Lufkin, while Jacksonville will travel to Tyler High. The Jacksonville-Tyler game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
FRESHMEN: Jacksonville 32, Whitehouse 18. No junior varsity game was played due to COVID-19 protocols involving Jacksonville.