The Whitehouse Wildcats concluded the regular season on a five-game winning streak with a 10-0 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Wildcats improved to 20-10 overall and 11-4 in district. The Lions end their season at 3-19-1 and 0-15.
Before the game, Tyler coach Jordan Trahan honored his seniors — No. 2 pitcher/outfielder C.J. Grace (accompanied by his mother Cristina and stepfather Saul), No. 3 outfielder Connor Mireles (accompanied by mother Melissa and sister Bree), No. 4 pitcher/infielder/outfielder/catcher Eli Sanchez (accompanied by mother Christina, father Rawly and sister Tori) and third baseman/first baseman No. 19 Ka'Darius Tave (accompanied by grandmother Nancy).
The Wildcats will have the bi-district playoffs beginning next week. Lufkin is the league champion with Nacogdoches as the No. 2 seed, followed by Whitehouse at No. 3. Either Huntsville or Jacksonville will the fourth team.
Five Whitehouse pitchers combined on the two-hitter — Peyton Blackmon (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks), Coltan Eikner (1 inning, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks), Braden Bean (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks), Grant Taylor (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) and Cam Miller (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Whitehouse had three triples in the contest — Bean, Ethan Stone and Blackmon. Also, Matt Garcia had a double.
Garcia had two hits with three RBIs. Blackmon also had two hits and an RBI.
Other hits were from J.J. Idrogo, Eikner and Chris Woodley. Other RBIs were from Idrogo, Collin McLemore, Stone and Taylor.
Scoring runs were Idrogo (2), Eikner (2), Blackmon (2), Keegan McCord (1), Stone (1), Bean (1) and Garcia (1).
Tave and Nick Viramontes had singles for the Lions.
The Lions made some nice plays in the field, highlighted by second baseman Alex Santiago's acrobatic catch while falling down to snag a ball in outfield in the sixth inning.
Earlier, pitcher Grace leapt off the mound to field a bunt and fire to shortstop Sanchez at second base to get the lead runner.
Later, Tave made a nice scoop at shortstop to get the force out at second base.
The Wildcats showed some glove as well. Catcher McCord snagged a wide pitch, righted himself and threw out a runner attempting to advance to second.
Also shortstop Bean went into the hole and threw to second baseman Grant Taylor to force a Lion at second.