LINDALE — Lindale got what it wanted at the end — the ball in Marley Keith’s hands with a chance to either tie or take the lead.
Keith dribbled down the court and pulled up for a 3-pointer from the right wing just before time expired.
The shot was just short, and No. 19 Canton escaped with a 38-36 win over Lindale in the District 16-4A girls basketball opener Tuesday at Eagle Gym.
“Oh my god, a barnburner is what that is,” Canton head coach Troy Carrell said. “This is a hard environment to win in. We’re very lucky to get out of here with a win tonight.”
There were three ties and 10 lead changes with neither team leading by more than seven.
Lindale’s Brooke Everest and Canton’s Amari Welch traded 3-pointers early to give Canton a 4-3 lead. After a Keith layup put Lindale in front, Canton freshman Lily Cervantes connected from downtown to put Canton back ahead. Keith then had a bucket in the lane and a triple as part of a 7-0 Lindale run. The Lady Eagles led 14-10 after the first quarter.
Lindale stretched its lead to 20-13 in the second quarter, but Cervantes and Caroline Stern hit 3-pointers in the final 1:14 with Stern’s coming just before the buzzer to tie the score at 21 at halftime.
A low-scoring third quarter ended with the Eaglettes leading 28-27.
Lindale was held without a bucket for nearly six minutes in the fourth quarter before a runner by Keith with 2:22 on the clock to cut the score to 31-29. After two free throws by Canton’s Allison Rickman, Lindale’s Everest connected on a triple to put the score at 33-32 with 1:19 to play.
Welch made two free throws with 47 seconds left and then Keith scored on a drive with 27 seconds to play. After a timeout, Lindale set up its press and nearly came up with the steal. Halle Hawes made the catch for the Eaglettes and got the ball to Rickman, who passed to Airianna Pickens for the basket and the foul. The free throw was no good, and Keith made a runner with 10 seconds left to cut the sore to 37-36.
Welch was fouled and made one free throw, and Madison Luster got the rebound of the miss on the second shot. The ball found Keith, who had one last shot.
Keith scored a game-high 19 points.
“She’s such a threat to shoot, but also, her dribble-drive is so good. She’s just a phenomenal player,” Carrell said.
Canton held Lindale to six points in the third quarter and 15 points total in the second half.
“I think we did a better job in the second half defensively and just making enough free throws down the stretch and getting enough stops down the stretch,” Carrell said.
Pickens led Canton with 9 points, and Cervantes and Welch each had 8 points. Rickman scored 4 points, and Hawes, Stern and Cara Pride all added 3 points. Rickman also had 10 rebounds.
Everest had 12 points for Lindale. Makenna Burks and Felicity Thiem each scored 2 points, and Landri Laing added 1 points.
Canton (16-2, 1-0) will host Mabank on Friday, and Lindale (0-1 in district) will play at Cumberland Academy.
Notes: Both teams had broadcasting crews at the game on Tuesday. Calling the game for Lindale were offensive linemen for the football team Cory Watts and Will Hutchens, who will sign with Sam Houston on Dec. 21. Calling the game for Canton were Mike Malouf, T.A. Hale and Coach Tommy Day.