An emotional William Metcalf, who served three tours in Iraq, was drenched in water but sporting a big smile.

The Marine sergeant and his team had just won the 15th Annual Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation Pro-Am held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler on Monday.

"It was magical," Metcalf said of the weekend. "I was telling Mickey (Piersall, pro) this weekend is amazing. You feel like you are walking among giants. I can't talk too much about it or I will start crying. It is very emotional."

The pro-am topped off a weekend honoring the military members and spouses who have been injured during service to the United States.

"We are privileged to honor our military men and women of this nation who protect our freedom," said Dick Goetz, chairman of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation. "As we salute those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, we give our unconditional support to those injured both on and off the battlefield. We want to also remember the caregivers who continually give support to our military families, so that their lives might still hold meaning and definition and a future of hope."

Goetz, former member of the PGA Senior Tour, said "God blessed us with a wonderful weekend of weather."

The day began with a police escort to Grace Community School where the warriors were introduced.

Sgt. Bryan Anderson, triple amputee from Chicago, spoke to the students.

"It was fun and kids were receptive," said Anderson, who was in a humvee that hit a bomb during one of his two tours in Iraq. "They were not afraid to laugh. After that first laugh, I knew it was going to be good. I just encouraged them to be themselves."

The warriors then motored over to WBCC where they were given golf instruction from the PGA pros. The presentation of Colors and the national anthem followed.

Then it was time for golf.

In the pro division, Sgt. Metalf and Piersall teamed with Larry James and Kevin James for a 56 to captured the title. Placing second was warrior Mark Anderson with pro Steve Braley, a former Oklahoma State All-America golfer, Austin Sparks and David Murphy with a 56. Placing third were warrior Nick Tubbs, Stetson McMillan, teaching pro at John Sikes Golf Academy at Hollytree Country, Club, Bob Burnett and Tanner Conkel with a 57.

In the amateur division, the team of Billy Perkins, Drew Perkins, Les Ledingham and Joe Gray won with a 57, followed by Cameron Miller, Jim Biles, Mike Lukas and Sean Spencer with a 59. Placing third were Kenneth Pruitt, Arron Mewbourn, Philip Humber and Chris Tascione with a 61.

Closest to the pin winners were Mewbourn (No. 3, ace, 151 yards), Humber (No. 15, 62 inches) and Reggie Bartley (No. 17, .25 inches).

Some 26 warriors and 16 spouses were on hand for the weekend which began on Saturday with a nine-hole scramble at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. It was followed by a dinner party given by the Harry Leatherwood family at Rio Neches Ranch. The TJC Apache Belles performed for the event.

On Sunday, there was a nine-hole scramble at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard, plus massages given by Stone School of Massage. That night there was a Warrior party at The Ranch at Pine Mountain.

Also, the spouses were given a tour of Kiepersol Estates in Bullard and a spa day at The Rose at The Cascades.

"I can't say enough about the City of Tyler and the surrounding communities," Goetz said. "The hospitality is unmatched and the City of Tyler policemen are always fantastic. Tyler embraces our military and the warriors."

The TXWWF hosts golf events, golf schools and weekend retreats for hunting, fishing and comradery. Other pro-ams are held in Fort Worth and Horseshoe Bay. Retreats with a spiritual emphasis are held twice a year for the warriors and their families.

The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.

The focus is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. We also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.

Goetz noted 92% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception in 2008, helping more than 650 families.

For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF, call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.