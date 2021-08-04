The 15th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital, and presented by SPORTyler and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, is slated for Thursday at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Individual tickets are $30 each open seating and $240 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbite.com.
The luncheon will feature guest speaker Stephen Mackey, a character and mental skills coach. From locker rooms to event stages, Mackey brings an empowering, inspiring, and equipping message to audiences of all backgrounds.
The emcee will be Michael Coleman, KLTV Sports Director.
Each year this event kicks off the football season by honoring some of the best athletes, head football coaches, and school administrators in East Texas. Each school is asked to bring one senior athlete who will receive a scholarship from the sponsors, Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital. The Coach Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service award will be presented and a video highlight of last year’s season will be shown.
The official announcement of The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List will also be made at the luncheon.
Touchdown sponsors for the event include Altra Federal Credit Union, Austin Bank, DKT Investments/Whataburger, Edward Jones/Randall Childress, CFP, AAMS, Elevate Healthcare, Employee Benefits Consulting, Feliciano Financial Group, Henry & Peters, P.C., HGR General Contractors, Landmark Title, Office Barn, Oncor, Prothro, Wilhelmi, & Company, Republic Services, Skanska USA Building, Smart Choice Medical Clinic, Southside Bank, Tyler Junior College Athletics, The University of Texas at Tyler, UT Health & Science Center at Tyler, UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine, and WRL General Contractors.
For more information, contact SPORTyler Executive Director Cindy Smoak at 903-595-7226 or csmoak@tylertexas.com.