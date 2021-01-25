Texas High won the team title with 1,077 points, followed by Whitehouse (679), Longview (548), Mount Pleasant (250), New Diana (156), Hallsville (98), Chapel Hill (52) and Henderson (20).
The top four individuals and relay teams from the district meet advanced to regional competition, set for Feb. 6 at Eastside Aquatic Center at The Colony. The UIL State Swim and Dive Championship is set for Feb. 19-20 (girls) and Feb. 26-27) boys at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium at North East ISD in San Antonio.