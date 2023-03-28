The Marshall Mavericks got in the District 15-5A baseball win column with a 13-0 victory over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Mavericks improve to 6-14 overall and 1-4 in district. The Lions fall to 2-12-2 and 0-5.
Marshall pitchers Caden Noblit, Connor Davis and Cade Runyan combined on a two-hitter.
Noblit pitched five innings, giving up two hits with eight strikeouts. Davis pitched the sixth, getting an out before Runyan got the final two.
Dante Martinez and Ja’Davion Lacy had singles for the Lions. Lacy also had a stolen base.
The Lions were hurt by five errors.
Lacy started and pitched three innings, giving up three hits and six runs (3 earned).
Eli Emery led the Mavericks with a triple and single with three RBIs. Noblit had two hits and two RBIs with Luke LaBourve adding a double and single with three RBIs.
Logan Presley added a single with other RBIs from Judson Illingworth and Logan Shepard.
Avery Coleman and Oscar Salas walks for the Lions.
Tyler visits Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Friday. Marshall plays host to Hallsville at 7 p.m. Friday.