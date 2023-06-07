Did you know that only about 1 in 4 children get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day? Participation in all types of physical activity drops dramatically as a child’s age and grade in school increase. It’s important that physical activity be a regular part of family life. Here is some information to help you keep your children healthy and active.
Parents can play a key role in helping their child become more physically active. Some suggestions:
Talk with your child’s doctor. Your child’s doctor can help your child understand why physical activity is important.
Emphasize fun.
Help your child find a sport that they enjoy. Get the entire family involved. It is a great way to spend time together.
Choose an activity that is developmentally appropriate.
Plan ahead. Make sure your child has a convenient time and place to exercise.
Provide a safe environment. Make sure your child’s equipment and where they practice or play is safe. Make sure your child’s clothing is comfortable and appropriate for the activity.
Provide active toys. Young children especially need easy access to balls, jump ropes, and other active toys.
Be a role model. Children who regularly see their parents enjoying sports and physical activity are more likely to do so themselves. Play with your children or just have fun together by going for a walk, hike, or bike ride.
Set limits. Limit screen time, including time spent on TV, videos, computers, and video games, each day. Use the free time for more physical activities.
Make time for exercise. Some children are so overscheduled with homework, music lessons, and other planned activities that they do not have time for exercise.
Do not overdo activity.
Exercise along with a balanced diet provides the foundation for a healthy, active life. One of the most important things parents can do is encourage healthy habits in their children early in life. It is not too late to start.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.