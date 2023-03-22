For many older adults, dieting has been a lifelong companion. A November 2020 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more Americans are actively trying to lose weight today than they were a decade ago. And people 60 and older diet even more than other groups. Almost one in five middle-aged women has recently been on a weight loss diet, according to the report.
In spite of this constant dieting, obesity remains a serious public health issue and a personal health consideration for many. That’s because weight loss diets don’t work for most people. Consider these 10 things that can happen when you stop dieting:
1. You may discover intuitive eating
2. You might think about food less
3. You could get better at listening to your body
4. You may do less emotional eating
5. Your cravings might change.
6. You may gain control
7. Your weight may change
8. You might ditch the scale
9. Your self-esteem may get a boost
10. You may inspire others
The good news is that strict diets aren't the only path to a healthier, happier life. Over the past several years, a body-positive and anti-diet movement has gained traction in part because of the evidence that diets don't work. In fact, there are plenty of possible benefits—in terms of both physical and mental health—from quitting diets cold turkey.