With a tight race for the district basketball championship, every game is important for the Lady Raiders.
Tyler Legacy demonstrated that on Saturday.
Energized from the start, the Lady Raiders, sparked by two 3-pointers by sophomore guard Rose Rook for the first buckets, scored a 59-34 victory over the Mesquite Lady Skeeters at TL Varsity Gymnasium.
Legacy (22-2, 8-2) is basically tied with Rockwall and Mesquite Horn. Both Rockwall and Horn still have to make up some games. The Lady Raiders have the district championship within their grasp, playing at Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday before playing host Rockwall on Friday.
Mesquite (13-9, 4-7) was coming off a huge upset of Rockwall-Heath (50-37) on Friday in Mesquite.
"Unbelieve (start)," Tyler Legacy Coach Ross Barber said. "I challenged them before the game that we had to win the first four minutes because we knew Mesquite was coming off a huge win last night over Heath; So they were literally fighting for their playoff life and we are fighting for the district championship."
After Rose hit connected on the first two treys, the Lady Raiders jetted to a 17-0 advantage before Mesquite's Janae Durensbury hit a 3-pointer with 54.8 seconds left in the period. Rose was 3 for 3 on threes in the quarter.
Legacy took a 20-3 first quarter lead and were ahead 38-12 at halftime. Barber sat out his starters for much of the third and fourth quarters.
Nyla Inmon, a junior, came off the bench to leads Legacy with 16 points, including 8 of 9 from the free throw line.
Junior guard Aaliyah Campbell was all over the court. She scored nine points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and swiping five steals. Rose end up with nine points and a rebound.
Other contributors for the Lady Raiders were