Lucas Grundy tossed a five-hit shutout in leading Tyler Legacy to an 8-0 win over the Royse City Bulldogs in a District 10-6A baseball game on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Grundy struck out six and walked two. At the plate he added two hits and two RBIs.
The Red Raiders improve to 10-13-1 overall and 3-4 in district. The Bulldogs fall to 11-16 and 1-6.
Tyler Legacy scored two runs in the third followed by five in the fourth and a single run in the sixth.
Landon Miller had three hits for the Red Raiders, including two doubles and an RBI.
Adding two hits each for TL were Landon Brown and Tyler Priest with Walker Freeman and Ty Arden contributing base knocks.
Cooper Moore also had an RBI for the Red Raiders.
Scoring runs were Brown (2), Priest (2), Freeman (2), Miller (1) and Luke Davis (1).
Brown, Priest and Aiden Stewart had stolen bases.
Arden was hit twice by pitches and Priest once. Freeman was walked three times.
Catcher Mason Blake threw out two Bulldogs attempting to steal second.
Drake McIver and Ethan Myers each had two hits for RC with one hit from a single from Hayden Tankersley.
The two teams meet again on Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Royse City.
Legacy’s next home game is Friday, April 21 against North Forney.
Teacher Appreciation Night
The Red Raiders honored some of the Tyler Legacy High School teachers prior to their game.
Each senior chose a teacher who has made a difference in their lives during their time at Tyler Legacy.
The team noted “Whether it’s through a simple smile, a kind word, or steady encouragement and mentorship great teachers have lasting imprints on every child they teach. We are deeply grateful for all of you.”
Seniors and their teachers:
Ty Arden: Head baseball coach Tim Arden;
Mason Blake: Jeffrey Dean (welding at the Career and Technology Center);
Landon Brown: Diane Graham (Earth & Space Science);
Walker Freeman: Jordan Mooney (Algebra and Statistics);
Will Gillen: James Hancock (English);
Lucas Grandy: Amber Fishback (Biology);
Hayden Hossley: Ricardo Bravo (Spanish, soccer);
Tyler Priest: Chris Woodard (Soccer, Bass Club, Outdoor Adventures);
Aiden Stewart: Sonorah Duty (Fiancial Math, Volleyball).