A Big Sandy man is dead and a Tyler man was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Smith County.
Darrell T. Lewis, 21, was driving south on State Highway 155 as Eric C. Eitel, 53, was driving on the other side of the highway around 2:30 a.m. about 1 mile north of Winona, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lewis drove on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with Eitel's vehicle, DPS reported.
Eitel was pronounced dead on scene.
Lewis was transported to a Shreveport hospital with incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.
Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
No further information is available.