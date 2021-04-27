It's an amazing day. We're glad to be here today, and have it available for female veterans, for spouses, for dependents. And this is a safe place, most importantly for female veterans, military wives and their dependents.
The space for children, spaces for business center, zen room, gym area in one facility
This is going to be a great place for a lot of relationships to be built.
Some of the needs are different for men and women. We're inclusive here and we want to be able to meet all the needs for all the veterans and families that have given up so much and sacrificed for us.
By creating this space, we're creating an opportunity to have the female veterans identify with Camp V as a place where they feel comfortable going and they can take leadership roles just like they have when they were supporting their spouse or whether they are a veteran themselves.
Open door for anyone to use the facility by checking at the main building
More programming expected in the future
Beekeeping program, partnerships with Andrews Center, Texas Veterans Commission, NAMI, East Texas Workforce Solutions, Humana insurance
If you're looking to come here and just have a cup of coffee and talk with someone that understands your perspective and where you're coming from, we want to build that camaraderie here. And that is what the women's center is going to be doing for female veterans, military wives and their dependents as well.
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and campvtyler.org
Amazing turnout by the community. I'm in awe of the support we're receiving, not only from the veterans services organizations, but just the general public.
122 cars in the parking lot, really glad to see that amount of support
Remodeled old house into women's center
We're here for you.
Ruth Herron
involved in Camp V for six months, volunteer
A lot of times, women veterans sometimes they fall short. There isn't as much resources that I haven't received that they have here for the women and other veterans.
I think it's exciting. I think it's wonderful what they have to offer. They have someone to help them with their benefits. They have someone here from the workforce. They have people from Humana. They have many resources I don't know of yet.
I'm always putting myself out there, where can I serve, where can I help.
The ones that I have seen before shut the door on me
This is a stepping stone in the right direction and I'm glad we have it in Tyler, Texas because I never knew of any other resource we had. A lot of it had been out there in Dallas.
Been in Tyler since 2002, She and her husband deployed together
There are things we've talked to others to try to help and they refuse or had no information or they would shut the door on you.
Husband passed away and need help on finding benefits afterward, and she couldn't
At least we have people to talk to here. You feel more welcome and at ease because people of the same community, such as the Armed Forces, we share a bond. We have a certain bond that we have together because we go not as one but as a company.
Come to Camp V and come join us and be with us and let us embrace what we have and help you be able to get through whatever it is that you're looking for. I use some of the resources here for myself and it's been a reward for me. If it's not here, they will find it.