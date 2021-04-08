Just two months ago, thousands of East Texans were facing grim circumstances as they dealt with blackouts, little to none water pressure, boiling water and freezing temperatures - including a record-breaking -6 degrees - through a once-in-a-lifetime winter storm.
But both just before the February storm and in recent years, the city of Tyler focused on its strengthening infrastructure systems to ensure reliable resources for citizens.
“The last six years and currently, I think there’s really been a push to take care of infrastructure that may not have been a priority,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said. “(Although) it was important in the past.”
Across the state and region, people faced rolling blackouts in an effort by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to maintain the state’s power grid.
And in Tyler, the electrical issues led to the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant getting offline, causing low pressure and the need for residents to boil water for nearly a week.
City Manager Ed Broussard recalled maintaining conversations with the electrical company Oncor before, during and after the winter storm.
“We were all very clear on both the pump station and the plant that power should not be turned off on those during any type of rolling outage,” Broussard said. “Oncor was in agreement with us; we were in agreement.”
In preparation for the electrical issues, Broussard said the city purchased multiple generators for traffic signals in the event of outages
“Just going into the preparation for it, we already had the understanding that there was going to be electrical issues, not to the extent of what happened,” he said. “We did go ahead and purchase multiple other generators for traffic signals for the understanding that if we do have blackouts that continue at several major intersections when the power is out.”
While the city can’t use sites like Amazon or eBay, officials are able to make purchases with some leniency during emergencies to “acquire wherever (the city) needs to get the job done.”
Ahead of the storm, there was also a focus on road safety as the crews worked to sand the major highways to ensure passage to hospitals.
“We have increased the amount of sanding devices we’ve had and the type we’ve had over the past three or four years,” Broussard said.
Over the years, the city of Tyler council and employees have taken a lead on improving the water and sewer systems, including beginning around 2016 and 2017.
“A lot of it doesn’t get noticed, but it is essential and important that we do it,” Broussard said.
From fiscal year 2018 to October 2020, Tyler Water Utilities has replaced approximately 1.65 miles (8,737 linear feet) of water lines, primarily in the north side of town, when needed and as a part of the city’s 2-inch water line replacement program.
Broussard said the older parts of the city, such as within Loop 323 and northward is where most of the replacement of water and wastewater materials is located.
South of Loop 323 and particularly Grande Boulevard were built with newer materials for water and wastewater lines, he added.
City of Tyler History
Tyler’s water system dates back to 1916 when the city purchased the Tyler Water Co. for $65,000. That deed included Bellwood Lake located near the Cascades subdivision. Tyler Sewer Co. was purchased a year later.
In 1950, the water supply resources included just Bellwood Lake and some water wells. The maximum draw at Bellwood was 3 million gallons of water, while wells provided an additional 5 million gallons for 8 million gallons daily.
Now, the city’s average demand is 30 million gallons a day with a peak demand of 49.6 million gallons a day, according to records. Most of the city’s water comes from lake surface water, including Lake Tyler, Lake Tyler East and Lake Palestine.
The TWU distribution system has approximately 690 miles of water lines.
Lake Tyler was built in 1949 on Prairie Creek, a tributary of Mud Creek in the Angelina River watershed, according to a 1982 Tyler Water Utilities report. The lake was later expanded to have Lake Tyler East in 1967.
In 1965, the city gained rights to draw water from Lake Palestine.
Tyler’s two water treatment plants are Golden Road Water Treatment Plant (constructed 1951) and Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant (constructed in 2003).
Golden Road has a capacity of 34 million gallons a day and the plant has seen several upgrades and renovations. Lake Palestine has a capacity of 30 million gallons a day, which could be expanded to 60 million gallons a day, according to the city.
Water System Maintenance
Updates, upgrades and improvements to the Tyler Water Utilities have been ongoing and especially notable over the past five years.
In fact, the city has invested since 2016 over $17.6 million into its water system. This funding includes about $1 million for a water utility system inventory, model and master plan, $16 million in improvements and about $616,000 for routine maintenance and repairs to system components.
For example, the Troup Highway Booster Pump Station came online in September 2018, adding 7,100 feet of 12-inch diameter distribution lines and 30 check valve stations throughout the distribution system.
With the booster station, water pressure is increased and improved water pressure to homes and businesses. Preliminary work on the $3,144,018.08 project began in 2014.
In a two-phase project, the city is developing a water utility system inventory. The first phase began in Jan. 2019 and the second phase in April 2020.
The inventory will be developed using survey work and by scanning, digitization and geo-referencing of water system assets collected from the city’s archives of construction plans.
The inventory will assist in showing where pressure improvements are needed. The inventory will include the diameter of the pipes, type of piping material, the location of the pipes and their corresponding length.
In phase two, there will be a digitization of the archived water plans, identifying data gaps and developing a GIS web map.
The inventory will also be used for a hydraulic computer model of the distribution system to be used for planning purposes.
In 2019, the city reimbursed Genecov West Mud Creek, LLC $44,623 for the construction of an oversized 12-inch water main at Hollytree South Addition, which is north of Cumberland Road and south of Dueling Oaks. When the subdivision was designed, TWU required the developer to install a 12-inch water main instead of the minimum 8-inch water main.
This served as an extension to an existing 12-inch water main that to provide adequate water supplies for future development in the area.
The city also took similar action in 2016 when Tyler Park Hill Ventures, LLC was reimbursed $51,536.10 for an oversized 12-inch water main at Guinn Farms Addition, Unit 2, a residential subdivision south of Roy Road and west of Rhones Quarter Road. According to the city, this was also done to ensure adequate water supplies for future development in the southeast corridor of Tyler.
Within the city of Tyler's Code of Ordinances, it's stated TWU will reimburse the cost difference of increasing the water line size from 8 to 12 inches.
With construction beginning last fall, the city's Old Bascom Road Waterline Project is in progress to connect the water main on Southwood Drive to Old Omen Road. This would eliminate the need for easements (use of non-city land).
This project includes the installation of 4,546 linear feet of 12-inch PVC waterline, new fire hydrants, gate valves and air release valves to strengthen water quality and pressure in the water system by getting rid of dead end water mains.
This initiative will loop two parts of the system together and increase water flow and pressure within that part of town in light of its growth and development. Looping projects assist in keeping water moving through the system, while reducing the need for flushing at the dead-end main.
City crews have replaced 700 feet of 2-inch galvanized water main with 700 feet of the longer lasting 6-inch PVC on Crestway Drive. Also, a total of 300 feet of 2-inch galvanized water main on Noble St, was upgraded with 300 feet of 6-inch PVC.
TWU water distribution crews will be replacing 700 feet of 2-inch galvanized water main and upgrading this water main with 700 feet of 6-inch PVC on West Shaw Street.
In January this year, TWU replaced 600 feet of 2-inch galvanized water main with 600 feet of 6-inch PVC pipe and installed two inline valves, one at Berry Street and New Copeland Road and one at Fannin Street and Berry Street. The new 6-inch water main looped Berry Street to New Copeland Road with 50 feet of 6” PVC. The looping project eliminates dead-end water main and improves water quality to Berry Street residents.
TWU also installed two 1-inch water service lines at 224 and 305 Berry Street. A new fire hydrant with a new branch valve were installed at Berry Street and New Copeland Road.
The city paid for a $110,000 emergency repair to fix a leak at a Lake Palestine Raw Water Transmission Main concrete meter vault in January last year. The concrete valve vault roof was removed. The leaking portion of the 54-inch diameter line was replaced and the valve vault roof was reinstalled.
The Lake Palestine Raw Water Transmission Main is a 54-inch diameter ductile iron pipe taking raw water from the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station to the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant. The pipeline provides over half of the raw water that TWU staff treats.
Emergency repairs were also made to high service pumps Golden Road Water Treatment Plant in 2018 and 2019.
In 2017, the city also installed a chlorine automatic shutoff at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant Chlorine Automatic Shutoff. A chlorine automatic shutoff system at the plant automatically closes the chlorine gas cylinders when there is a failure in any part of the water feed system.
Wastewater
Tyler's wastewater lines have grown as the city has developed as well. There are 47% of the sewer lines over 50 years old, and 22% are between 30 to 50 years in age.
The city has improved about 25 miles of sanitary sewer lines, which is within the first group inspected in the Consent Decree work.
The Consent Decree began in 2016 as an agreement with the city of Tyler and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make wastewater collection system upgrades as well as enhance the city's existing programs for inspections, maintenance and cleaning of the wastewater system. The 10-year agreement was put in place on April 10, 2017.
Because of the agreement, the Tyler Water Utilities is required to develop and implement a Capacity, Management, Operation and Maintenance Program, which gives a framework for TWU to review of the wastewater collection system and improve maintenance and operation practices.
The objectives include to better manage, operate and maintain the wastewater collection system, identify areas in the collection system with potential capacity constraints, and improve the response to unauthorized discharges.